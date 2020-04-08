Wuhan trains and streets are filled by masked crowd after the lockdown ends

Trains and streets in China's Wuhan city get filled by crowd once again after the lockdown gets lifted.

After 2 months of lockdown, the residents of China's Wuhan city are overjoyed as they are once again allowed to step out of their houses. The 76-days lockdown ended on Wednesday and the city streets saw a huge crowd come out in the open. As a safety measure, hundreds of people left home with a mask on their face but their happy eyes reflected their smiles. Yellow barriers that had blocked off some streets were removed, although the gates to residential compounds remained guarded.

The city that had come to a standstill in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, once again came back to life as the government lifted the lockdown. Tong Zhengkun, one of the Wuhan residents told the associated press, "I haven’t been outside for more than 70 days. Being indoors for so long drove me crazy." His apartment complex was shut down after residents were found to have contracted the virus. Neighborhood workers delivered groceries to his door, he informed the portal.

The situation has improved a lot but measures are being taken. schools are still shut and temperatures of people are recorded whenever they enter any premises. Wuhan residents are now permitted to leave without special authorization. About 65000 residents are expected to have travelled on Wednesday. A smartphone application powered by a mix of data-tracking and government surveillance is a must on every resident's mobile phone to ensure that they are safe and fit and have not come in contact with anyone suffering from COVID-19.

