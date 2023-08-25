WWE fans and wrestlers mourn loss of Bray Wyatt, one quips 'I dedicated a whole chapter to you'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death

Bray Wyatt, a former WWE performer also known as Windham Rotunda, passed away tragically at the age of 36. On X (formerly Twitter), WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, broke the heartbreaking news, writing, “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda -- also known as Bray Wyatt -- unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his time, well-known for his mesmerizing performances and commanding presence in the ring. He achieved a lot in the WWE, including winning the WWE Championship in 2017. He had a massive fan following, people have grown up watching his incredible performances. Fans have mourning the loss of the legendary star on X (formerly Twitter).

Check out the tweets:

Rotunda aka Braya Wyatt came from a family of wrestlers

Rotunda's grandfather, father, and brother are all professional wrestlers. He was the grandson of WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Mulligan, the brother of current WWE superstar Bo Dallas, the nephew of Kendall Windham and WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, and the son of former WWE great Irwin R. Schyster. Wyatt had two kids with JoJo Offerman, a former ring announcer for the WWE. Rotunda also has two more kids from a prior marriage. His professional wrestling career included two WWE Universal titles and a WWE title.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Where can you buy tickets for John Cena's event in India? All you need to know

WWE Career and carrying his family's light

In 2010, Rotunda joined the main roster as a member of the stable known as 'The Nexus,' going by the ring name 'Husky Harris,' after signing on with the promotion in 2009 as one of its developing prospects. The Wyatt Family, which he co-starred in alongside Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, was Wyatt's debut.

It wasn't until 2014 that his career truly took off. Before leaving the firm in 2021, he would continue to carry the 'Bray Wyatt' identity by giving it more depth as he unveiled a sinister alter ego known as 'The Fiend.' He quickly won the people over with Rotunda's introduction as The Wyatt family. The gimmick was seen as the 'next Undertaker' because of how unique dark and twisted he appeared to be. Rotunda introduced "The Fiend," a spooky figure donning a horror mask, in 2019. Even as a mellowed 'Bray Wyatt' presented the family-friendly comedy dubbed The Firefly Funhouse, The Fiend emerged as one of the most divisive characters on WWE TV.

After taking a year off from the organization, Rotunda was welcomed back in 2022 to great acclaim. In his second performance after his comeback, he made an emotional speech to the WWE arena. He kept a few matches on hand since the angle suggested that the enigmatic 'Uncle Howdy' was haunting him. Around the same time, rumors that he had an awful health condition were beginning to circulate. Before the horrible news of his death came out, he had been inactive for the previous six months.

Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt's major achievements

In addition to winning the WWE Championship in 2017, Rotunda has also achieved success as a two-time Universal champion, with his first victory coming on October 31, 2019, as well as winning the RAW and SmackDown tag team championships with Randy Orton and Luke Harper on April 27 and December 4, respectively.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WWE: Is John Cena returning to wrestling amidst SAG Strike? Here's everything you need to know