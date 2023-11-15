xQc breaks down his USD 100 million Kick contract after Ninja labels deal as 'misleading'; Details inside

The streaming industry has been buzzing with controversy after Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins voiced concerns about Felix 'xQc' Lengyel's massive $100 million contract with Kick. Ninja, a streaming business pioneer, raised doubt on the AFK w/ Ninja Podcast, implying that xQc's partnership may not be as simple as it appears. Ninja alluded to the possibility of "gambling money, stake money, stake percentage," arguing that it "wasn't just all cash" as seen in the stream.

xQc speaks up against Ninja's claims over Kick deal

In reaction to the mounting rumors, xQc took to the virtual stage to clear the air. xQc addressed the details of his big deal with Kick, dismissing cringe comments from fellow streamers such as Ninja, Pokimane, and Hasan. He angrily denied any connection to gambling, cryptocurrency, or similar components, characterizing his transaction as simple, comparable to what one could expect from corporate employment.

The nuts and bolts: Breaking down the contract

xQc went into the terms of his $100 million contract to settle the lingering dispute. xQc confirmed that the agreement did not contain equity, stocks, or options, contrary to Ninja's beliefs. Instead, he clarified the payment arrangement, dividing it into a 24-month schedule.

"The contract is broken down into 24 months, and I get one month of that every time," xQc shared. This disclosure attempted to demystify the payment procedure, putting to rest the perception that the transaction was buried in complicated financial complexities.

Behind the scenes: The payment plan unveiled

xQc did more than simply dispute the speculative components; he revealed the inner workings of his payment scheme. He revealed a sizable signing bonus and advance payments, offering a rare glimpse into the financial aspects of his collaboration with Kick.

"Right now, it's slowed down because I got a signing bonus and an advance. They gave me a chunk upfront, so not only did I get paid monthly, but I also got paid way more in the early months. It was insane," xQc said.

This peek inside the contract's backend revealed a sophisticated compensation system, confounding expectations about its simplicity.

A call for clarity: NDA proposal

xQc, who appeared to be irritated by what he viewed as "casting misinformation," took an unusual move. He asked Ninja, Pokimane, and Hasan, among others, to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). This idea sought to provide them access to the fine print of his contract, ultimately dispelling any remaining worries.

"Everyone keeps talking, whether Poki, Hasan, or Ninja... I'll have them sign the NDA. It's just cringe. It's not that it hurts me; they're just casting weird doubts for no reason," xQc said.

Meanwhile, this challenge provided a fascinating aspect to the continuing story, turning the tables on those who questioned his deal's legality.

