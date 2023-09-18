Yeezy sneakers autographed by OF influencer command over 5,000 pounds on Ebay: What you should know

The Sidemen Charity Match broke the previous record for most viewers for a live sports event on YouTube in 2023, reaching new heights. This year's game was much greater than 2022's in nearly every aspect, selling out the whole London Stadium, which can accommodate up to 62,500 spectators, while also collecting millions of dollars for charity.

On the pitch, some of the largest influencers were there, including Mr. Beast, the reigning YouTube king, and the three top streamers in the world right now: Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, and xQc. The soccer game, which was the sixth such event, attracted a wide range of spectators. And there was none other than Samantha Bullimore Wilmot, also known online as "Astrid Wetts," amid the throng.

Astrid Wett signed sneakers priced at 5,000 pounds on eBay

As per Dexerto, one fan was desperate to get Wett's autograph following the game. But because they had nothing else to get the signature on, they had asked her to sign their shoe. Furthermore, it came out that the fan was sporting a pair of expensive Yeezy trainers, which cost hundreds.

Completely stunned, the OnlyFans actress hesitated at first before signing the pricey sneaker, but she ultimately did.

Now, more than a week after the match, the sneaker has been discovered on eBay and is being sold for thousands of dollars. As of September 14—two days before the listing expired—the offer had increased to about 6,300 dollars.



Who is Astrid Wett?

Astrid Wett is a well-known model from the UK who is also a YouTuber, Instagram star, TikToker, Only Fans star, and fashion influencer. She has amassed 288k followers on TikTok, 433k followers on Instagram, 375k followers on Twitter, and 18k subscribers on YouTube as a social media celebrity. On OnlyFans, she has over 325 thousand subscribers.

In 2022, Astrid decided to take up boxing in preparation for a fight with influencer Elle Brooke. However, Astrid withdrew, forcing the fight to be postponed. In October 2022, she finally made her ring debut in a matchup with influencer Keeley Colbran.

