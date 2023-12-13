'You brought so much life and laughter on our screens' : Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans grieve the loss of Captain Holt's actor Andre Braughers

Trigger Warning: This article mentions an individual's death.

Andre Braugher, who played Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street and Captain Raymond Holt in the popular comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, passed away at 61. In Homicide, Braugher portrayed Detective Frank Pemberton, for which he won his first Emmy in 1998. He received four Emmy nods for his portrayal of stern Capt. Raymond Holt, another police officer, in the comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Throughout his career, he was nominated for eleven Emmys, and he won two of them for the 2006 miniseries Thief. The actor had a massive fan following and his death has left his fans shocked. Fans paid the actor tribute and mourned that he had gone too soon, calling him a talented and giving man.

Here are some reactions:

Some fans shared their favorite moments from the movies and television shows he has worked on. Others praised him as "an underappreciated actor with fantastic performances. Many mentioned that he brought life to the character of Captain Holt.

Advertisement

Andre Braugher's career trajectory

The actor received praise for his performances in Hack, 10,000 Black Men Named George, Gideon's Crossing, and The Andromeda Strain. More recently, he was nominated for a 2023 Critics' Choice TV Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Good Fight. In addition to playing Detective Winston Blake in a number of Kojak movies in the late 80s and early 90s, the veteran actor was also featured in television series such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Last Resort, and House.

Furthermore, he provided voiceovers for the animated series BoJack Horseman and Axe Cop. In the forthcoming Netflix series The Residence, which stars Jason Lee, Randall Park, and Uzo Aduba, Braugher will be honored with a posthumous appearance. Braugher has acted in numerous other movies, beginning with the 1989 Civil War movie Glory. His portrayal in Frank Darabont's 2007 Stephen King adaptation, The Mist, will stick in the minds of horror enthusiasts.

He also played the roles of Poseidon, Spirit Untamed, The Gambler, and Primal Fear. In the drama She Said, which was based on the news article that ultimately brought down Harvey Weinstein, Braugher played his last movie role. With such iconic roles throughout his career, Braugher will be truly remembered forever.

ALSO READ: Who is Andre Braugher's wife Ami Brabson? Exploring her life and career amid Brooklyn Nine-Nine star's passing at 61