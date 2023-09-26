'You never wanted...' - Logan Paul accuses Dillon Danis of trying to pull out of fight, cites THIS reason

Logan Paul, a prominent YouTuber-turned-boxer, has lately accused Dillon Danis of attempting to back out of their eagerly anticipated fight as per Dexerto. Paul alleges that Danis is avoiding the ring because of the lawsuit filed against him by model Nina Agdal.

The feud between Paul and Danis

The feud between Paul and Danis has been building for some time, with both fighters participating in a social media battle of words. The two had decided to resolve their disagreements in a boxing bout, which was intended to be one of the most important events in combat sports.

However, Paul claims that Danis has changed his mind and is seeking a way out of the battle. According to Dexerto, the YouTuber rushed to Twitter to vent his frustrations, writing, "We know you never wanted to fight me. You're just using this lawsuit as an excuse to avoid what I'm going to do to you in the ring."

ALSO READ: 'Whole thing crashed': Kick owner reveals Adin Ross' fake Kim Jong Un stream crossed 700,000 viewers

The lawsuit against Dillon Danis

The lawsuit was filed by Nina Agdal, a Danish model who alleges Danis attacked and harassed her on social media. Agdal claims Danis has posted private videos claiming it's Nina and defaming her. The event has led to legal proceedings, which Danis disputes, alleging the charge is false and defamatory.

Paul claims that Danis is using the lawsuit as an excuse to avoid fighting him in the ring. He feels Danis is nervous about the outcome and lacks the confidence to compete with him. While psychological warfare is customary among boxers before a contest, Paul's allegations appear to have hit a chord with Danis as per Dexerto. The MMA fighter has not publicly replied to Paul's charges, causing supporters to question their veracity.

The anticipated Paul and Danis fight

This bout has gotten a lot of attention from fans, due in large part to both competitors' internet presence. Logan Paul, best known for his provocative YouTube material, has successfully transitioned into the world of boxing. His fight against fellow boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. sparked a lot of interest and brought him a lot of money.

Dillon Danis, on the other hand, is a skilled Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner and rising MMA star. According to Dexerto, the prospect of a fight between these two online celebrities has piqued the interest of fans who want to see them resolve their differences in the ring.

As the fight date approaches, Paul's accusations have prompted concerns about Danis' motives. Only time will tell whether these accusations are true or just the consequence of pre-fight chatter. Fans are anxiously awaiting Danis' reaction to shed light on the matter.

ALSO READ: Who is Sky Daily? All we know about Hulk Hogan's new wife so far