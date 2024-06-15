Pope Francis hosted over 100 international comedians on Friday to emphasize the value of comedy and humor in society. Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Conan O'Brien, Chris Rock, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, stand-up comedians Jim Gaffigan and Tig Notaro, and other comics from around the world were among the attendees.

Pope Francis praises comedians and their power to make people smile

During his speech to famous comedians from fifteen different nations, the pope discussed the importance of humor. There are "many social and personal emergencies" in the world, and the Pope claimed that comedians had the "power to spread serenity and smiles" in this chaotic environment. "You unite people because laughter is contagious," he stated.

The pope emphasized that the Divine Wisdom practiced laughter for the sole purpose of benefiting God, who took delight in the creations that he made. Along these same lines, he discussed the relationship between comedy and Catholicism, asking, "Can we laugh at God? Certainly, in the same way that we joke and play with the people we love."

During the thirty-odd minute meeting, the 87-year-old went a little off course, adding a sexist remark to his speech and coloring it with a clownish gesture. He claimed that Sarah, the Old Testament wife of Abraham, was nosy like women because she would spy on her husband in the hopes that she might later scold him.

Before the event started, comedian Jimmy Fallon was seen joking about in front of the audience hall. He was reportedly promptly urged to take a seat because the pope was about to enter.

Pope Francis accepts gifts from comedians

Following his address, Francis greeted each attendee, laughed, accepted gifts, including a bottle of Italian booze, and took selfies with the Italian comedy team Pio and Amedeo.

The cultural event came before the pope arrived at the G7 in Puglia, southern Italy. This was the first time a head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics attended the meeting of the seven advanced nations.

