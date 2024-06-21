YouTube cracks down on premium subscribers using spoofed locations; Check out details here

YouTube is cracking down on users who used VPNs to get lower-cost Premium subscriptions in other countries. Many users have reported that their subscriptions were automatically canceled in recent days. Reports from various sources, including Android Police, have shed light on the situation.

The VPN workaround

Many YouTube users have turned to VPNs to take advantage of lower subscription rates available in other countries. For example, YouTube Premium costs $13.99 per month in the United States, but only $1.05 per month (869 ARS) in Argentina. Users who use a VPN to change their location can sign up for a lower-cost subscription. However, YouTube is currently cracking down on this practice.

YouTube spokesperson Paul Pennington explained the company's position in a statement to The Verge. “In instances where the signup country does not match where the user is accessing YouTube, we’re asking members to update their billing information to their current country of residence,” Pennington informed me. Although he did not confirm whether YouTube has begun automatically canceling subscriptions obtained through spoofed locations, recent user reports suggest that cancellations are occurring.

User reactions and confirmations

Users have taken to platforms such as Reddit to express their displeasure with the cancellation of their Premium plans. They reported receiving emails and in-app notifications informing them that their subscriptions were being canceled due to the use of VPNs to sign up in regions where they did not live.

According to a Google support agent, YouTube has "initiated the cancellation of premium memberships for accounts identified as having falsified signup country information." The agent also stated that this wave of cancellations had recently begun and that users who violated this policy would be notified of their plans being canceled.

Advertisement

The bigger picture

This crackdown follows YouTube's recent efforts to tighten its policies, which included actions against ad blockers. The platform's strong stance against Premium subscribers using VPNs to obtain cheaper subscriptions is part of a larger strategy to ensure users follow its terms and conditions.

YouTube Premium provides many benefits, including ad-free video streaming, YouTube Music, and offline downloads. Premium prices for U.S. subscribers increased from $12 to $14 per month last year, increasing the incentive for users to seek cheaper alternatives via VPNs.

VPNs, which are widely used to protect user privacy and prevent cyberattacks, can also mask a user's IP address and make it appear as if they are in a different geographic location. This capability has been used by users who want to take advantage of lower subscription prices in other countries.

YouTube confirmed to TechCrunch that it can detect when a subscriber's sign-up country does not match their current location. A YouTube spokesperson told the outlet that they have systems in place to determine their users' countries in order to provide the most accurate plans and offers. When the signup country does not match the location where the user is accessing YouTube, they ask members to update their billing information to reflect their current country of residence.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Snap launches new generative AI technology tools; allowing users to see more realistic special effects