YouTube follows other tech giants, lays off 100 employees: Details Inside

YouTube is the latest tech division to experience the pain of layoffs as it cuts off 100 of its employees. YouTube CEO Mary Ellen Coe revealed the layoffs to employees in a statement on Wednesday. The company is a major player in the online video market. The roughly 100 positions that were terminated account for 1.4% of YouTube's approximately 7,200 employees.

According to Mary Ellen Coe's memo, "As the business evolves, we have an even greater need to ensure we’re running the business effectively and meeting the needs of all of our users. We’ve made the decision to eliminate some roles and say goodbye to some of our teammates.”

YouTube follows other tech giants as it cuts off staff

For over a year, Google has been searching for methods to reduce expenses and streamline bureaucracy. The business cut over a thousand jobs last Thursday from its voice-activated product, Google Assistant, its core engineering division, and several augmented reality (AR) initiatives. AR is a technology that overlays digital content on top of the actual world.

After Robert Kyncl, who is currently CEO of Warner Music Group, left YouTube in the fall of 2022, Coe assumed the position of chief business officer for the platform.

Competiton from TikTok

The popular video entertainment app TikTok has been giving YouTube more competition in recent years, which has prompted the site to launch a parody feature called YouTube Shorts. Aiming for even greater expansion, YouTube signed an exclusive multibillion-dollar contract for the NFL Sunday Ticket out-of-market games package that will last until the 2029 football season.

Tech Giants see major layoffs

Since the beginning of this year, major companies like Amazon, Google, Twitch, and others have been laying off their employees. Even though the cut seems to be lesser than last year, companies are all entering the AI race.

Analysts and business experts predict that this year's layoffs will be more focused and smaller, with companies vying for market share in artificial intelligence more likely to take similar action to counteract the billions of dollars they are spending on the tech.

