YouTube star PewDiePie mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: He was a genuinely good dude, it's a shame

YouTube sensation PewDiePie addressed Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise in his weekly video and said that it indeed a shame that he decided to end his life.

Sushant Singh Rajput left a deep void not just in the Bollywood film industry but also in the hearts and minds of millions of fans. Recently, YouTube sensation PewDiePie addressed the actor's untimely demise in his weekly video and said that it indeed a shame that Sushant decided to end his life. For the unversed, PewDiePie garnered major attention last year as he was competing head-to-head with T-series for the most subscribed channel on YouTube. However, the YouTuber lost to the record label and soon after took a brief hiatus.

In his latest video, PewDiePie remembered Sushant from a speech the actor once gave at IIT Bombay, as per GizmoBlaze. Reacting to his demise, he said, "Sushant Singh Rajput -- I don't think I said that correctly. I think It was a university talk of this guy and he seemed like such a good dude. Like a genuinely good dude. People were pointing to nepotism in the industry and that somehow clashed with T-series. Am past all that s**t."

Further adding, "But this is a shame that he decided to end his life because I don't know everything about him but from what I saw, he seemed like a really good dude. And someone that the industry needs. So, it's a huge loss. Rest In Peace," said PewDiePie.

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on 14 June, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The case is currently under investigation and the Bandra Police have interrogated at least 28 people in connection with the late actor.

Credits :YouTube

