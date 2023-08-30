Zach Johnson announces Ryder Cup picks: Who will represent US at the golf tournament in September?

The Ryder Cup, one of professional golf's most important events, is just around the corner. The tournament, which is set to take place in September, will pit the United States against Rome in a struggle for golf supremacy. Golf fans across the world are awaiting the announcement of the players who will represent the United States at this highly anticipated event.

Selection of the team

Traditionally, the United States Ryder Cup team is made up of automatic qualifiers and captain's picks. A points system determines the automatic qualifiers, with participants gaining points depending on their performance in various events preceding the event. The captain's picks, on the other hand, are chosen by the team captain based on recent form, experience, and general ability level.

Selected members

Six players have already clinched their spots on the United States team based on their point totals. Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Sam Burns, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, and Justin Thomas are among the automatic qualifiers. These players have had outstanding seasons thus far and will definitely play an important role in the United States team's quest for triumph.

Zach Johnson Picks

Captain's picks will complete the remaining six positions on the team. Zach Johnson, the captain of the United States Ryder Cup team, will be entrusted with the difficult task of picking the individuals who will round out the lineup. Johnson would most certainly weigh a variety of variables, including recent form, team competition experience, and the ability to handle the pressure of competing in the Ryder Cup.

ALSO READ: How to watch US Open 2023? Streaming options, TV schedule, and other details explored

Potential candidates

Tony Finau has frequently fared well in major events and has been a top-10 machine on the PGA Tour in recent years. Finau's strength off the tee and good all-around game could help the United States team.

Lineup for Captain’s pick

Veteran campaigners like Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, as well as rising stars like Scottie Scheffler and Daniel Berger, are also in the running for a captain's pick. Johnson will have no doubt carefully evaluated all these choices before reaching his decision.

With a strong automatic qualifier lineup and a pool of skilled captain's choices, the United States squad is set to put up a strong fight against Rome at the Ryder Cup. The combination of experience, skill, and tenacity will be critical as they attempt to retake the trophy and win.

ALSO READ: Why didn't MrBeast attend Streamy Awards? Star YouTuber explains reason behind his absence