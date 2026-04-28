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11 Inside Pics of Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra’s approx Rs.8 Crore Bandra home: Lavish living room to plush kitchen

Tejasswi Prakash recently gave a peek into her luxurious and spacious Bandra home. She recently moved into the home with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on Apr 28, 2026  |  06:24 PM IST |  334K
11 Inside Pics of Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra’s approx Rs.8 Crore Bandra home: Lavish living room to plush kitchen
PC: Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash's latest vlog gives a peek into the glamorous yet cozy life of the popular TV star. In her YouTube video, the reality TV veteran showcased how she celebrated her new year, Gudi Padwa, with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, her mother, her Master Chef co-contestant Rajiv Adatia, and his mother. The clip also took the audience through the luxurious Bandra house of TejRan, where they recently moved into.

Peek into Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s Bandra home

The YouTube vlog of Tejasswi Prakash gives an intimate tour of her and Karan Kundrra’s stunning Mumbai home.

PC: Tejasswi Prakash on YouTube

Their residence in a posh locality in Bandra is the perfect blend of modern sophistication and homely vibes. Talking about their living area, it is enough for several people to gather and even play a game of cricket.

PC: Tejasswi Prakash on YouTube

The heart of the home features a neutral color palette with plush seating, making it perfect to host friends and family, as she did on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

PC: Tejasswi Prakash on YouTube

She also decorated the space elegantly, reflecting her chic personality. The fun wallpaper exudes tropical vibes.

PC: Tejasswi Prakash on YouTube

Teja took the audience to their massive balcony, where she celebrated the religious festival.

PC: Tejasswi Prakash on YouTube

From the balcony, one can take a view of the high-rise building and the beautiful city of Mumbai.

PC: Tejasswi Prakash on YouTube

Coming to their kitchen, it is where the Celebrity MasterChef India second runner-up cooks up some delicious recipes.

PC: Tejasswi Prakash on YouTube

In the vlog, she cooked her family’s favorite dish, Sheera, which ended up blowing everyone’s minds.

PC: Tejasswi Prakash on YouTube

The kitchen features sleek countertops and modern appliances without much clutter. The combination of whites and browns gives it an elegant feel.

PC: Tejasswi Prakash on YouTube

Next up is the dining space where the group gathered to enjoy the massive spread she planned for the give of them.

PC: Tejasswi Prakash on YouTube

The marble dining table in black and white with brown leather chairs takes up the little corner of their massive living area. The Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment season 3 contestant mentioned in the vlog that this was the first time celebrating the Maharashtrian festival in the Bandra house since they moved in.

PC: Tejasswi Prakash on YouTube

Talking about the price tag of the celebrity house, TejRan’s home is somewhere around Rs 7.63 crore, as reported by The Times of India.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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