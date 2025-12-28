5 Hindi serials that ruled TV screens in 2025: From Anupamaa to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and more

Hindi television in 2025 continued to thrive with emotionally rich storytelling, strong performances, and shows that struck a chord with audiences across age groups. From long-running favorites to impactful newer entries and much-awaited revivals, these five serials stood out for their popularity and consistent viewer engagement and turned this year into a blockbuster for TV.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa remained a dominant force on Hindi television in 2025, continuing to lead TRP charts. Headlined by Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, the show focuses on a woman’s journey of self-respect, independence, and emotional growth. Gaurav Khanna has been a key male lead in the series, contributing significantly to its success. The show’s relatable themes, powerful performances, and emotional depth have helped it maintain a strong connect with audiences year after year.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

The return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 created massive buzz in 2025, driven largely by nostalgia. The reboot features Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprising their iconic roles as Tulsi and Mihir Virani, bringing back memories of the series from 2000. With a refreshed narrative that blends traditional values with modern conflicts, the show successfully appealed to both longtime fans and a new generation of viewers.

Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha emerged as one of 2025’s most inspiring shows, focusing on dreams, resilience, and personal growth. The series features a strong female protagonist played by Neha Harsora and a compelling male lead portrayed by Kanwar Dhillon; their performances that have been widely appreciated. Its grounded storytelling and emotionally driven plot helped the show build a loyal audience, making it one of the year’s notable successes on Hindi television.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

One of Indian television’s longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continued to reinvent itself in 2025. The current storyline stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles, bringing fresh energy to the beloved franchise. Known for its focus on family values, relationships, and generational bonds, the show has consistently evolved while retaining its emotional core.

Mangal Lakshmi

Mangal Lakshmi gained a lot of popularity in 2025 for its strong social message and engaging narrative. The show features a powerful female lead played by Deepika Singh supported by a well-cast ensemble of Naman Shaw, Sanika Amit among others, who delivered performances that added emotional weight to the story. By addressing social issues through relatable characters and family dynamics, Mangal Lakshmi carved out a distinct space among the year’s most-watched Hindi TV serials.

