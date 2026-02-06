7 TV actors who embraced motherhood in their 30's: Bharti Singh, Gauahar Khan to Drashti Dhami

As women, most of us might have come across someone who often gives their unsolicited advice on being a mother. Some feel that women should embrace motherhood as early as possible. However, many opine that a woman should become a mom only when her hearts feel so. Breaking stereotypes and putting the societal pressure on the back burner, these TV actors gracefully embraced motherhood, empowering many to follow suit.

TV actress who embraced motherhood after 30

Bharti Siingh is a popular comedian who recently became a mother for the second time. Despite being trolled for her weight and age, the 41-year-old TV personality is a proud mother to two perfectly healthy kids. Her elder son, Laksh Singh Limbaachiya, is about to be four. Singh gave birth to her second son, Yashveer, in December 2025.

Another celebrity who proved age is just a number is actress Gauahar Khan. In September last year, when she delivered her second boy, Farwaan, with her husband Zaid Darbar, she was reportedly 42 years old. In May 2023, she gave birth to a baby boy, named Zehaan.

Drashti Dhami is a famous TV star, credited for shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and more. Back in 2015, she married her husband, Niraj Khemka. Nine years later, Dhami gave birth to their first child, Leela, in October 2024. At that time, she was almost 39.

Next up, we have television’s favorite daughter-in-law, Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The actress, who is remembered by her character Gopi Bahu, stepped into motherhood in December 2024 with her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh. Rumors have it that at the time of the birth of her son Joy, she was also 39 years old.

Pooja Banerjee, known for shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is a mother to two beautiful kids. After giving birth to her first baby, a daughter named Sana, in 2022, she became a mother again in June 2025. Born in 1991, Pooja was 34 when she became a mom for the second time.

Shraddha Arya, popularly known as Preeta Arora in the TV show Kundali Bhagya, is another wonder woman who didn’t pay heed to what people said. The actress welcomed twins, Shaurya and Siya, in December 2024. According to reports, Arya embraced motherhood when she was 37.

Yuvika Choudhary and Prince Narula welcomed baby Ekkleen in October 2024 via IVF. Born in 1983, Yuvika was reportedly 41 when their baby girl filled their lives with love and laughter.

Apart from these wonder women of the TV industry, many actresses choose to become a mom at an age suitable to their liking. We hope their stories inspire and give strength to many.

