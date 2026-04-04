After intimate wedding, is Rajat Dalal planning a grand reception? The 50’s Lakshay Kaushik spills the secret

Fitness influencer Rajat Dalal became a household name after his stint at the recently concluded reality TV show, The 50. Nearly a week ago, the heavyweight-lifter got married to his long-time ladylove in an intimate but grand wedding. While the ceremony was only attended by the couple’s family members, Lakshay Kaushik recently revealed that Rajat is planning a grand wedding reception for his industry friends. Read on!

Rajat Dalal to host grand wedding reception

Last month, Rajat Dalal pleasantly surprised his admirers by dropping multiple dreamy images from his wedding with his long-time girlfriend. Dressed in wedding finery, the couple lovingly posed at the picturesque location. While none of his industry friends attended the intimate event, many took to the comments section to wish them well.

Now, Rajat’s The 50 co-contestant, Lakshay Kaushik, revealed that the couple is planning to host a grand wedding reception. While talking to Telly Chakkar about not being invited to his friend’s wedding, the celebrity said, “Wo close family, sirf Bhabhi ke side ke ghar wale aur inke side ke ghar wale the. Abhi reception hogi, proper reception hogi, jisme wo sabko bulayenge (It was a close family affair; only the relatives from the bride’s side and their side were there. There will be a reception later, a proper reception, where they will invite everyone).”

Lakshay further revealed that he knew about the wedding. He divulged, “Hume toh pehle se pata tha. Voh hume 4-5 baari bata chuke they The 50 par ki aise aise plans hai (We already knew. He had told us 4–5 times earlier that this was what he planned to do the show, The 50.)”

Nearly two weeks before his wedding, Rajat took to his social media and dropped pictures of himself from his hospital bed. The social media celebrity informed his worried fans that on the first day of filming The 50, he suffered a tendon tear. Since the 2.8 cm injury worsened and became a 3 cm tear, he had to undergo surgery.

“Aaj wo surgery hui hai aur achi hui hai. Baaki sab badia hai (Today, the surgery happened, and it went well. Everything else is fine now),” he said in a video shared on his Instagram Stories.

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