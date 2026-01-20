After Tanya Mittal, Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt gets accused of not clearing payments; Here's what we know

Farrhana Bhatt, the popular contestant on Bigg Boss 19, has become a part of a new controversy. In January 2026, an X user who goes by the name Yash shared his ordeal of working as a part of the actress’s PR team. He claims to be a ‘social media manager and a PR associate with the Farhana PR team’.

Farrhana Bhatt and team get accused of not clearing the salaries of the social media team

The PR team behind Farrhana Bhatt’s social media management has been blamed for not providing pending salaries to the creators who have worked on the content. A user named Yash previously conducted a Space on X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his side of the story and then shared a lengthy account of the same on his account.

‘Yash’ claims that he was approached by a PR firm to “handle Farhana Bhatt official Twitter and Instagram accounts. I officially handed over access to the team on 17 December. Every tweet from Farhana account on X and most of the edits on Instagram during that period were done by me.”

He has alleged that the payment date has long passed, and despite follow-ups, the dues were not cleared. He claimed several others were treated in a similar manner, with even multiple follow-ups not resulting in being paid by the PR team.

With the username ‘yashtrendseteer’, the user claimed that they toiled long and hard to ensure all deliverables were met and good quality content was made available for the Kashmiri star. He said, “I went beyond my limits, sacrificed my health, and managed my own fan club account along with Farhana Instagram and Twitter accounts simultaneously.” He added, “This is not hate. I am still a fan. Whenever I met Farhana, she treated me with warmth and respect. My issue is only with the PR team and the injustice done to multiple creators.”

Farrhana Bhatt was the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 19, which completed its run in December 2025. Gaurav Khanna was announced as the winner of the show. Previously, fellow contestant Tanya Mittal was accused by a stylist of not clearing her payment.

Farrhana Bhatt or her team is yet to respond to the claims.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. It is based on publicly available sources, media reports, and statements. The views, events, and details mentioned are not verified by the subjects themselves and may be subject to change. This article does not intend to infringe on anyone’s privacy or misrepresent facts. Readers are advised to treat the information as editorial content, not as an official confirmation, and should independently verify any facts before relying on them. This content should be treated as editorial commentary, not as a verified fact. Readers are advised to independently verify any information before relying on it.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farrhana Bhatt on how she handled her emotions after losing Bigg Boss 19 to Gaurav Khanna: ‘My brain was completely blank…’