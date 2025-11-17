Aishwarya Sharma breaks her silence on being trolled amid Neil Bhatt divorce rumors: ‘I have never bullied anyone’

Television actress Aishwarya Sharma has finally addressed the online trolling and criticism she has faced amid rumors of a divorce with her husband, actor Neil Bhatt. The couple, who gained fame for their roles in the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, have been at the center of media attention ever since their on-screen romance blossomed into real-life love and marriage.

Aishwarya, who played Patralekha, and Neil, known for his role as Virat Chavan, also participated in Bigg Boss 17, where they were appreciated by fans for their chemistry. However, recent speculations about their conflicted marital life have led to intense trolling directed at Aishwarya.

Aishwarya Sharma addresses the rumors

On November 17, 2025, Aishwarya took to her Instagram stories to share a detailed note about the online criticism she has endured. She addressed false claims about her behavior, saying:

"People are making their own assumptions about my life, what I've done, and who I am… without knowing a single fact. Some are even saying 'karma is a b*tch'. Before believing any of that, ask the people who actually worked with me. Ask my co-actors. Ask my producers. Ask anyone from my set if I ever bullied, disrespected, or harmed anyone. Not even once. The only thing I did was maintain my professionalism on set."

Aishwarya also reflected on the trolling she faced since her engagement to Neil, revealing how people criticized her looks, smile, and personality. She said, "Ever since I got engaged, I'm the one who has been getting trolled nonstop. And I took it with a smile on my face. But nobody talks about that. Nobody says that I am the one being bullied. Why is that invisible to everyone?"

She added that false stories linking her to bullying or misbehavior have been widely circulated online. Aishwarya wrote, "Random people keep sending me messages and YouTube links where my name is attached to false stories… that I bullied someone, that I slapped someone, that I misbehaved. I have NEVER bullied anyone in my life. People spreading lies for profit should really think about their own karma."

Here’s what happened with Neil Bhatt

The speculation around Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt intensified after a viral clip showed Neil with a girl in Mumbai, leading to rumors of infidelity. Fans quickly clarified that the woman, Kinjal Dhamecha, is their mutual friend and a television actress known for her role in Bawara Dil.

Since the incident, Neil has been absent from Aishwarya’s social media, and both actors have refrained from commenting publicly. Aishwarya stated that her silence does not mean she condones false narratives. She mentioned, "Some people choose to stay quiet, and I'm one of them. But silence doesn't mean you can say whatever you want. I will take my own stand and protect my own dignity."

This statement from Aishwarya Sharma is her first direct response to trolling and divorce rumors, and it has already sparked discussion among fans and followers.

