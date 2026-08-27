Akanksha Chamola claims Gaurav Khanna came to ‘clear his name’, not support her on Lock Upp 2

Lock Upp 2 contestant Akanksha Chamola has addressed the backlash she received over her remarks about estranged husband Gaurav Khanna during her stint on the reality show. Her marriage became a major talking point after Akanksha revealed that the couple were heading for divorce. However, her comments about Gaurav’s appearance on the show later sparked criticism, with trolls accusing her of being insensitive.

Akanksha Chamola on Gaurav Khanna’s Lock Upp 2 visit

In an interview with Zoom, Akanksha Chamola explained why she did not view Gaurav’s appearance as an act of support. She said, “At that point, I was getting divorced from Gaurav, so I didn’t want the person you are separating from to come and support you. Because you don’t know, right, in what way they have come. And vo apna naam clear karne ke liye vaha pe aaye the (He was there to clear his name).”

The actress further said, “He was not there to support me because he didn't give me any information for me to feel that 'Oh, I am doing really well with the game'. No, that was not the thing that had happened.”

Akanksha also questioned why trolls focused specifically on her comparison involving Gaurav while overlooking the other part of her statement. Defending herself, she said, “Don’t moral-police everything so much. And if you are going to do it, then do it for everything. Don’t do it selectively. Then applaud the fact that she is getting divorced from Gaurav, but she has placed him on the same level as her parents.”

She added, “Don't get offended only on Gaurav Khanna's name. Don't be picky. You want to morally police me, do that. Accepted. But don't get selective. If you want to lynch me, lynch me for all the right reasons. Don't be selective about it. That's what I am saying. I am ready to apologise if I am wrong, but prove it to me that I am wrong.”

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