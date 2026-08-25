Akanksha Chamola reveals Gaurav Khanna's Lock Upp 2 entry affected her; Farah Khan calls him ‘good husband’

Akanksha Chamola’s stint on Lock Upp 2 grabbed attention after she made a shocking revelation about her marriage to Gaurav Khanna. During her time on the reality show, Akanksha claimed that the couple was already separated. Now, in Farah Khan’s latest vlog, she opened up about how Gaurav’s entry into the show impacted her emotionally and changed the way she approached the game.

Gaurav Khanna's entry shattered Akanksha Chamola

Speaking about Akanksha Chamola’s journey, Farah pointed out the noticeable change in her gameplay before and after Gaurav entered the jail. When Farah asked if anything changed between the couple after she gave them time alone in the jailer’s room, Akanksha explained that information about her personal life had left her shaken.

She said, "What had happened was there was some information which was passed on to me when he [Gaurav] entered. When I came to Lock Upp, I came with the mindset that okay, everything is okay at home. Though they didn’t know about the secret that there will be something huge. So when the information was passed on to me that things are not right back home, that is what shattered me."

Chamola added, "My home. It wasn’t right, what I got to know. The way I am in front of the world is because I have that much confidence in my family. They know what I am doing, and they have accepted that. So when that information came, for me I kept on thinking what happened, till the time one doesn’t know."

Farah Khan praises Gaurav Khanna

Farah Khan, however, had high praise for Gaurav. She said, “I love Gaurav, he is a wonderful guy. He is also a very good husband. Aise bahut kum husbands milte hain (You rarely find husbands like him), he has taken you for what you are and I think that’s a very nice example to tell."

Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur after dating for some time. During Lock Upp 2, Akanksha revealed that they had been living separately for nearly a year.

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