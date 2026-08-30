Akanksha Chamola to appear in Bigg Boss 20 after Lock Upp 2? Here’s what the actress has to say

Akanksha Chamola recently made an appearance on the reality show Lock Upp 2, becoming quite a notable player on the programme. Now, amid rumors of her appearing on Bigg Boss 20, the actress herself has cleared the air on the same.

Akanksha Chamola on appearing in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20

Speaking with News18, Akanksha Chamola revealed that she isn’t interested in appearing on any reality shows for now, as she feels saturated after Lock Upp 2.

The actress said, “Abhi to nahi aa rahi hu. (As of now, no I am not.) I am so saturated right now by captive reality that I don’t have the strength to do Bigg Boss. I gave up in 30 days in Lock Upp, do you think I can survive 90 days in the Bigg Boss house? Absolutely not.”

While she has expressed no interest in Bigg Boss, she has indicated that she is open to appearing on Khatron Ke Khiladi. She added, “Khatron sounds fun. It’s real sh*t out there, but I might think about it.”

In the same interaction, Akanksha Chamola called Shreya Kalra the most evil person and said that she was more disappointed than hurt by what happened. She explained that Shreya had been the one to approach her to become friends, so she had not expected things to turn out that way.

Akanksha added that when forming a new relationship with someone, she did not have many expectations from them. However, she felt it was unfair that Shreya had revealed her secret simply because she was angry about being nominated.

Moreover, in another interview, Chamola explained why she did not consider Gaurav Khanna ’s appearance on LockUpp an act of support amid their divorce. She said that she did not want someone she was separating from to come and support her, as she felt he was there primarily to clear his name rather than encourage her in the game.

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