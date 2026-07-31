Alliance: Aly Goni reveals why he rejected girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin’s proposal in 2018, says ‘Itni powerful hai woh’

It is said true love takes time but did you know it took television’s favourite couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni over two whole years to finally get on the same page? While the power couple, has been setting ultimate relationship goals since Bigg Boss 14, Aly recently admitted that things weren't always smooth sailing. In fact, when Jasmin first proposed to him way back in 2018, his initial answer was a straight no!

Aly Goni on why he rejected Jasmin Bhasin’s proposal

During a candid chat with co-contestants Ruhee Dosani and rapper Bali on the reality show Alliance, Aly Goni opened up about how romance with Jasmin Bhasin truly kicked off after meeting on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

When Ruhee inquired about who made the first move, Aly spilled the tea. “Jasmin proposed to me on December 31, 2018.” Aly shocked everyone by adding that he actually turned her proposal down on the spot.

Explaining his reason behind rejecting his ladylove, Aly Goni shared his perspective on modern relationships. He revealed that he didn't want to jump headfirst into a romance without being 100 percent sure.

He added, “Many people agree to a relationship too quickly, but feelings can change over time. I chose not to say yes immediately and took my time before making such an important decision.”

Why Aly took his sweet time to understand their bond, Jasmin wasn't one to give up easily. According to Aly, it took her almost two full years to convince him and win his heart completely.

Gushing over his girlfriend, Aly shared, “I think ek best friend se shaadi karna duniya mein sabse acha option hai kyunki she knows you inside and out (I think it’s the best thing to get married to your best friend because she knows you inside and out.)”

Aly expressed, “She tells everyone, 'Mujhe isko manane mein 2 saal lag gaye!' Himmat nahi chodi, itni powerful hai woh, main yahan wahan jaa raha hun par uska focus sirf mujhpe hai. But when I realized her true love for me, I thought, 'Isse acha kya milega?' (She tells everyone that it took her 2 years to convince me. She didn’t lose hope; she is that powerful. I was going here and there but her focus was only on me. But when I realise her true love, I thought what can be better than this?)”

Fast forward to today, and the duo is inseparable.

ALSO READ: Alliance: How Kunal Kemmu-hosted show managed to change the reality game with its unprecedented daily streak