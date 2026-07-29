Alliance: How Kunal Kemmu-hosted show managed to change the reality game with its unprecedented daily streak

Serial reality TV show watchers must be losing their sleep over all the drama, twists and turns that have been happening at the Alliance headquarters. From brotherhood to betrayal, lying, planning and plotting, viewers have seen it all in this show.

As the Kunal Kemmu-hosted show inches towards its finale, the stakes are getting higher and the plot’s getting complicated with every passing episode. Seema Sajdeh’s elimination and no new entry was the latest trick the system pulled up for the contestants!

Alliance manages to keep the audience hooked!

In an age of binge-watching, Alliance went against the grain with daily episodes at 12 noon across 42 episodes over six weeks. With Kunal Kemmu taking over as the host, the show became a must-watch on Amazon Prime for the Indian audience.

With multiple games being played by the celebrity contestants every week and the brainstorming in the headquarters, the temperatures often rose underground. But known for his wit and calm, Kunal brought things under control like a boss.

Alliance also sets itself apart as it focuses on highlighting the physical, mental and emotional capabilities of a contestant, rather than depending entirely on locking horns with each other to create chaos and confusion inside the house.

Talking about the impressive contestant list, the headquarters has been graced by some OGs of the reality TV space like Nikhil Chinapa. Many social media sensations like Zaid Darbar, Ruhee Dosani, Rivva Kishan, Vanshaj Singh, Dolly Javed, Payal Dhare, Sabby Suri, Armaan Khera, Agu Stanley, Vriddhi Patwa and Kashish Kapoor also entered the show.

Apart from them, veterans from the TV and film industry like Ravi Kishan, Sohail Khan, Mini Mathur, Aly Goni, Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah, Niti Taylor, Delbar Arya played their part in the game reality show that airs on the popular streaming platform every day at 12 noon.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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