Alliance: Mini Mathur defeats Aly Goni, Ruhee Dosani to win the coveted trophy, Rs 50 lakh cash prize

The reality show Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, has finally found its champion. After weeks of intense challenges, strategic gameplay and emotional moments, Mini Mathur emerged victorious, defeating Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani in the grand finale. Her consistent performance throughout the competition earned her the coveted trophy, making her the inaugural winner.

Mini Mathur wins the 1st season of Alliance

The road to the finale wasn't easy. Aly Goni had already secured a place in the final after being named the Ace of the Week, while the remaining contestants Mini Mathur, Ruhee Dosani, Kushal Tandon, and Niti Taylor competed in head-to-head challenges for the remaining two spots. Mini defeated Kushal in the semi-final, while Ruhee outperformed Niti, setting up the final showdown between the three contestants.

Before the final challenge began, eliminated contestants returned to the house. Daisy Shah called out Vanshaj Singh for claiming she had made no contribution to the show, while Seema Sajdeh took issue with contestants suggesting that she and Sohail Khan had joined Alliance merely for a vacation.

The last challenge tested both strategy and endurance. Aly, Ruhee and Mini had to collect balls from a box, build a bridge and transport the balls to a platform where they needed to balance three together before earning a code to unlock the prize vault. Mini completed the task with three codes, while Aly Goni secured two, ultimately helping Mini clinch the title.

Mini Mathur hopes her journey inspires women

Following her victory, Mini reflected on her journey and admitted that joining the show had initially been a difficult decision. She said, "In these six weeks, I have lived a life. This is my first reality show; before this, I had never considered doing a captive reality show. I said yes because I love sports and competition, and I am glad some of my friends forced me to do this. I fell in love with each one of the contestants. They have helped me a lot throughout the journey."

Mini concluded her speech on an emotional note, saying, "This is much more than I ever hoped for, and I think I did it with dignity and grace. I hope all women get inspired a bit after watching me because I think now the sky is the limit and I will push myself way more." Meanwhile, Kushal congratulated her by calling her the "first lady of Alliance," as Mini celebrated her win.

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