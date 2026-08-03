Alliance: ‘Riteish Deshmukh’s job is in danger’, jokes Salman Khan after entering the show to meet Sohail Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently made a special appearance on the reality show Alliance to support his younger brother Sohail Khan. The latter has reached the finale week of the competition.

Salman Khan takes a playful dig at Riteish Deshmukh

After entering Alliance headquarters, Salman had an emotional moment with Sohail before interacting with the other contestants. During their conversation, Sohail opened up about his recent meltdown inside the house, saying, “I freaked out today.” He was referring to an incident during where kicked the storeroom door out of frustration.

Reacting to it, Salman jokingly asked the contestants if they had been giving Sohail so much stress. Later, the superstar joked, “I think Riteish Deshmukh ki naukri khatre main lag rahi hai. (I think Riteish Deshmukh's job is in danger.)”

Despite the playful remark, Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh share a close equation off screen. Salman made a special appearance in Riteish's directorial venture Raja Shivaji after he approached him for a cameo.

Sohail Khan reaches the finale week

Sohail Khan's participation in Alliance generated a lot of buzz, particularly after his former wife Seema Sajdeh also appeared on the show. With Sohail securing a place in the finale week, Salman visited the reality show to cheer him on and boost his morale ahead of the final stretch. Alliance is now gearing up for its grand finale, which will take place on August 7, 2026. The reality show is hosted by actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan is preparing for the release of Maatrubhumi and is also expected to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20.

ALSO READ: Alliance Exclusive: Salman Khan likely to enter reality show to meet Sohail Khan for an hour after Seema Sajdeh’s exit