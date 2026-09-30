Alliance Season 2 OTT Release: When and where to watch Kunal Kemmu return with the reality show online

Alliance, the reality TV show hosted by Kunal Kemmu, became a massive success online with its first season and quickly became the talk of the town. Now, the show is all set to return with its second season on the OTT platform.

When and where to watch Alliance Season 2

Alliance Season 2 will be available for streaming on Prime Video and is set to premiere on January 14, 2027. The official announcement was made online by the streaming platform, with Kunal Kemmu returning to host once again.

Here’s the update:

Alliance is the Indian adaptation of the globally acclaimed Dutch format created by John de Mol. In Season 1, hosted by actor Kunal Kemmu, 16 celebrity contestants were divided into four teams and housed inside a mysterious headquarters controlled by an AI-like entity called “The System.”

The contestants had to navigate a series of demanding physical and mental challenges while earning points, managing shifting team dynamics and facing weekly votes and unexpected “Alliance Resets.” Set inside a mysterious HQ run by The System, the show tested the contestants’ strategic thinking, adaptability and ability to forge alliances, with the smartest players emerging as key contenders.

Alliance marked Prime Video’s first-ever daily reality series globally, with new episodes streaming every day at noon. Season 1 featured mind games, shifting loyalties, secret missions and unexpected twists, keeping viewers engaged throughout its run.

Season 2 is expected to raise the stakes further, with more twists and turns in store for the contestants. The first season premiered on June 26, 2026, and ran for 47 daily episodes before concluding on August 5, 2026.

In the first edition, Mini Mathur emerged as the winner after defeating fellow finalist Aly Goni, who finished as the first runner-up, and content creator Ruhee Dosani in the intense final challenge. Mini took home the championship trophy along with a grand prize of Rs 50 lakh.

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