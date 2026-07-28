Alliance: Seema Sajdeh exits the show, tells an emotional Sohail Khan 'to think about their sons and be strong'

In a high-stakes week on Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, wildcard entrant Seema Sajdeh has officially bid farewell to the show. But before making her emotional exit, the fashion designer delivered a reality check to her ex-husband, actor-producer Sohail Khan. Visibly frustrated after watching Sohail repeatedly get betrayed by fellow contestants, Seema urged him to ditch his laid-back persona and stand up for himself.

Seema Sajdeh advices Sohail Khan to stand up for himself

The tension inside the Alliance headquarters peaked when fresh groups were being formed, leaving both Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh without strong alliances after allies backed out at the last minute. However, Daisy Shah sacrificed her place so that Sohail could get into an alliance.

Seeing the actor-director disheartened and playing too soft despite multiple betrayals, his ex-wife Seema gave him a pep talk. “There was a time that if someone crossed Sohail, he would give them hell. But he is not that person anymore. He needs to wake up and be that person and stop being a pushover,” Seema asserted.

Reminding him of their sons, Yohan and Nirvaan, she added, “Think about your boys. Will they like seeing their father in this light? With people treating him like this? Your children are watching. Be the ba***s, wake up. Do it for the boys.” Upon hearing her, Sohail Khan responded, “Seema yaar, don't put so much pressure on me.”

As Ace Kushal Tandon was given the power to eliminate one contestant between Daisy Shah and Seema Khan, Seema gracefully volunteered to step out, citing that her purpose on the show was fulfilled and she was eager to return home to her children.

Her departure left Sohail heartbroken. The actor struggled to hide his emotions, and while holding Seema's hand during her final moments, he admitting that he was going to miss her presence.

“As soon as her name was called, my heart said 'Seema, stop.' I don't know if we will ever get this kind of uninterrupted 24-hour time together again,” an emotional Sohail shared on the show.

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