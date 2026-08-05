Alliance: 'Sohail Khan is himself, very neutral', says Daisy Shah; Believes contestants took him for granted

Daisy Shah may have exited Alliance, but her unwavering support for Sohail Khan continues. The duo, who first collaborated on Jai Ho in 2014, reunited on the reality show. Throughout the competition, they consistently prioritized each other's safety during eliminations and crucial tasks.

'Khans are my second family,' says Daisy

In an interview with News18, Daisy spoke of her bond with the Khan family. "When it comes to my relationship with the Khans, they consider me to be a member of the family. I consider them as my second family. I wouldn't say that our relationship has further deepened through the course of this show. We already had a lot of respect for each other," she shared.

Addressing their loyalty towards one another, Daisy made it clear that she would never compromise her relationships for the sake of the game. "Did Sohail bhai and I have each other's back despite not being the OG allies in the show? Yes and it clearly shows. I'm not someone to push my dear ones under the bus just to be save. If I did that, I would be a very, very bad person, and it's not my nature," she said, explaining why friendship always was the priority before strategy.

'Sohail Khan is being himself'

While praising Sohail's gameplay on Alliance, Daisy admitted that she often felt the actor was being taken for granted by fellow contestants because of his calm and balanced approach. "Sohail bhai is being himself. If he's asked to play a game, he agrees. If he's asked to move one place to another, he agrees. He's very neutral. I've often felt that he's getting played a lot. He has an understanding of the game strategies," she remarked.

Alliance marked Daisy Shah's first experience in a captive reality show, and the actress admitted it has changed the way she views the genre. "If I do another reality show after this, I would know how to play my cards at each stage of the game. I don't know if I'll do another captive reality show after this. But if I do, I'll make sure to take my stand. I've a very calm and composed nature. There's a very small section of people who like people like me."

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