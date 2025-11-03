Did Amaal Mallik and Malti Chahar date each other before? Bigg Boss 19 promo hints at hidden connection

Bigg Boss 19 is getting more intense as contestants’ past connections continue to surface. This week, a heated confrontation between Amaal Mallik and Malti Chahar grabbed attention, raising questions about whether the two knew each other before entering the Bigg Boss house.

A heated exchange between Amaal and Malti

In a recent clip from Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Mallik was seen confronting Malti Chahar over a discussion she had in the house. He said, “Malti ji mandli bithake fir humari baatein kar rahi ho?” (Malti, you’re gathering your group and talking about me again?). Tanya Mittal stepped in, clarifying, “Ek baar mila hai 5 minute bas.” (They’ve only met once for five minutes.)

Amaal responded, “Tu duniya ko dikhana chahti hai ki main bewakoof hoon?” (Do you want to show the world that I’m a fool?), confronting Malti directly. Malti quickly countered, saying, “Bhai, 4 gaane sunaye usne mujhe milke, 5 minute?” (Brother, he played four songs for me when we met, was that five minutes?)

Here’s what Malti said that sparked more questions

Later, Malti was seen confronting Amaal again, questioning his version of the story. She said, “Bolun main kya poora? Mere papa tak ko pata hai ki hum kab mile kya nahin hai thik hai? Aur tu camera mein kaise jhoot bol sakta hai? Main 2 minute mein ye prove kar sakti hu pata hain?” (Should I reveal everything? Even my father knows when we met and when we didn’t. How can you lie on camera? I can prove it in two minutes, you know that?)

She then walked away, visibly angry, saying, “Camera mein jhoot bol raha hai bewakoof!” (He’s lying on camera, idiot!). Her fiery reaction has led to growing speculation among fans about the real nature of their connection.

