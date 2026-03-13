Anupamaa fame Jaswir Kaur on being forced to exit CID: ‘Was depressed, none of my co-stars stood up for me’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to depression.

Jaswir Kaur is a popular face in the Indian TV industry. The actress played the role of Inspector Kajal in the TV series CID for nearly two years. But her sudden disappearance from it raises many eyebrows. Recently, Kaur revealed that she was forced to exit the show by the makers. Jaswir went on to recall how it took a toll on her professional and personal life. Read on!

Jaswir Kaur recalls the aftermath of quitting CID

In a podcast with Subhojit Ghosh, Jaswir Kaur went back in time and recalled the difficulties she faced after being forced to quit CID. Speaking her mind, the actress shared that after they filmed the black magic episode of the procedural TV series, she was called to the office and asked to leave the show.

Kaur further shared that the makers pointed out that she had a wrong attitude, she took the script even when she didn't have lines, and was also accused of using foul language. At that point, the Anupamaa fame failed to grasp all that was happening with her, as she had been working with the same team for months.

However, the Sasural Simar Ka actress decided to defend herself and even requested the makers to change the decision, but in way. Shockingly, the negotiation lasted 45 days. “I cried for 45 days. I couldn't understand what went wrong. I had worked on the show for 22 months, and one day they just called me and told me to leave,” she expressed.

The constant stress and uncertainty of her future took a toll on her mental health. “My mother cried because she saw me cry every day. And then I went through depression for three months,” Jaswir revealed. Despite making multiple requests, the makers didn’t budge from their decision.

This put her into financial risk, and for the next seven years, she took up any role that came her way so that she could pay her bills. “I only did cameos for seven years. I used to have INR 100, and INR 800 was tax.” In the podcast, she also mentioned being a victim of some kind of black magic.

Even though she was facing difficulties, none of her friends knew about it. While she has rebuilt herself, Jaswir still feels betrayed, as during her hardships, none of her co-actors stood up or even checked on her.

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Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

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