Anupamaa PROMO: Why are Paakhi and Toshu refusing to give their statements for Samar's accident? WATCH

Anupamaa has been captivating fans for quite some time, offering unexpected twists and standout performances from the actors that keep viewers glued to their television screens. A recent major twist in the show shocked the audience with Samar's death, leaving Anupama devastated by the loss of her young son. In the upcoming week, Anupama is appalled by the behavior of her other children, Paakhi and Toshu, who refuse to assist in the aftermath of their brother's death. The reasons behind their actions are yet to be revealed. Let's find out why they made such a decision.

Paakhi and Taoshu deny to give statement in Samar's case

In the upcoming week, the police approach Anupamaa, requesting statements from her children, Paakhi and Toshu, regarding Samar's case. As they were present at the time of the accident, their accounts could provide a new perspective to the investigation.

Here take a look-

As they arrive home, Vanraj instructs Toshu to provide a statement to the police. However, Toshu refuses, expressing a reluctance to be involved in the matter. When Anupamaa asks Paakhi to give her statement, Paakhi also declines. Vanraj is disgusted by his children's unwillingness to help and comments that they have proven that when a loved one dies, their blood turns to water. Anupamaa is heartbroken to see her children stepping back when their brother needed their support. She resolves to fight for him no matter what. Will Anupamaa be able to secure justice for her son?

Earlier, Vanraj blames himself for being the cause of his family's disintegration. He prays to Kanhaji for forgiveness and blames Samar's death on himself. Despite feeling responsible, he promises to fight for his son. Suddenly, his vision becomes blurry, and his chest feels heavy. He experiences flashbacks of his son Samar and faints, leaving everyone in shock.

Actors of Anupamaa

Anupamaa is known for its gripping storyline and stars actors like Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Rushad Rana, Ashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, Nisha Saxena, Alpana Buch and Arvind Vaidya among others. The show also had actors Chhavi Pandey and Aneri Vajani in important roles but they exited the show followed by their track culmination.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Are Savi and Ishaan coming closer?