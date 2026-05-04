Anupamaa: When Rupali Ganguly was wrongly blamed for her co-stars' exit and bias on the show's set

Rupali Ganguly is one of the few names that commands respect and love in the world of TV. Ever since she played the titular character in the television drama Anupamaa, she has been making headlines for reasons more than one. There was also a time when she was blamed for calling the shots on the sets and co-actors' exit from the show.

When Rupali Ganguly was wrongly accused of bias on set

As Rupali Ganguly became the leading lady of the TV show Anupamaa, rumors against her in Rajan Shahi’s production spread like wildfire. She was also accused of bias and groupism.

In an interview with Hindustan Times given years ago, Paras Kalnawat, who played Samar, revealed that actors would fight on sets. Calling it an ‘ugly rat race’ and ‘ego clash’, he added, “Instead of supporting each other, they were pulling the other person down. You won’t even see a 16-year-old fighting over topics they used to fight about.”

After her unexpected departure from the show, Alisha Parveen, who played Raahi/Aadhya, told India Forums that Rupali could be behind her exit. Parveen said, “I have heard of these rumors and know that these things have been linked to her. I have read this. People said ‘unhone hi karvaya hai (She has done it). Rupali ma’am is behind it.”

Later, while talking to ABP, Ganguly broke her silence and rubbished all the accusations. Even after Sudhanshu Pandey, who played Vanraj Shah, quit the show in 2024, reports suggested it was because of a rift on the show's sets.

Though Sudhanshu later cleared the air in several interviews, calling the rumors “exaggerated” and describing their relationship as one where they “bicker like friends.” The allegations of Rupali being the show runner were also challenged by the producer Rajan Shahi.

While talking to Vickey Lalwani, Rajan joked that Rupali is often made an “easy target” and she is paying a price because of her massive fame. Actor Randeep Rai also came in support of Rupali and stated that rumors about her are rubbish.

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