Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly looks graceful in lilac saree as she attends Durga Puja on Ashtami; See PICS

As we celebrate the auspicious festival of Navratri, celebs have been papped in the city in gorgeous ethnic attires as they visit pandal to seek Durga Mata's blessings. Among all, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is often spotted in the city and dishes out major style inspiration as she makes appearances in gorgeous traditional outfits. Yesterday, Rupali attended Durga Puja in the city and made heads turn owing to her pretty look.

Rupali Ganguly attends Durga Puja:

A few hours ago, Rupali Ganguly dropped several pictures on her social media handle giving a glimpse as she attended Durga Puja. In these pictures, the Anupamaa actress looks elegant as she draped a lilac plain cotton saree on a dark pink embellished blouse. She was smiling as she posed for the pictures beside Goddess Kali's idol. Sharing these photos, Rupali captioned, "Shubho Ashtami Mahagauri Maa Last night at the pujo pandal."

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's PICS here-

For the uninitiated, Rupali Ganguly recently appeared on Pinkvilla's special Devi segment where she spoke in length about her personal and professional life achievements and struggles. From recalling the time she was out of work for 6.5 years to revealing her casting couch experience, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress spilled beans about her life. She even spoke about women's empowerment and being financially independent.

On the personal front, Rupali Ganguly is married to Ashwin Verma and the couple are parents to a son, Rudransh.

Workwise, Rupali Ganguly is currently ruling TV screens by essaying the lead role of Anupamaa in the hit show Anupamaa. Along with her, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah and others. The show has a massive fan following and has been doing well on TRP report as well.

A glimpse of Rupali Ganguly's work life:

Rupali Ganguly did several shows like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nah and Zindagi…Teri Meri Kahani. In 2003, Rupali played the role of Dr. Simran in the TV serial Sanjivani and earned recognition. Rupali's popularity increased with the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where she portrayed the character of Monisha Sarabhai.

She has appeared in shows like Bhabhi, Kkavyanjali, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Aapki Antara, and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. Apart from doing fictional shows, Rupali was also a part of several non-fictional shows such as Bigg Boss Season 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, and Kitchen Champion 2.

