Apoorva Mukhija reveals why she moved to New York: ‘I don’t live in India anymore...’

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, has revealed that she no longer lives in India. In a recent conversation on Untriggered By AminJaz, the influencer opened up about her decision to move to New York, describing the city as a place she had long dreamed of living in. Apoorva also reflected on the impact of being cancelled following the India’s Got Latent controversy and how it influenced her perspective on life and work.

Apoorva Mukhija says ‘I've already moved to New York’

Speaking about her move, Apoorva said, “I have already moved to New York. I have travelled quite a lot, and when I landed in New York, I was like I really want to live here. There's something about this city; it's so fast, everyone is so well-dressed, the food is great, and I love the architecture. I have seen New York in every single web series that I love, and so I always wanted to live there. So I applied to only one college in New York, and now I got in.” She also shared on Instagram Stories, “So I don't live in India anymore.”

Apoorva revealed that she will pursue an MBA in New York and live in a dorm, returning to a student lifestyle. While the move fulfils a long-standing dream, she admitted that leaving behind her friends, career and familiar surroundings is also daunting. Her decision, however, is partly about stepping outside her existing social circle and meeting people beyond the creator community.

Reflecting on her content and the way she approaches social media, Apoorva said that she now understands what works for her audience. She described her changing approach with the line, “kaleshi aurat is dead now.” The creator also explained that she may not maintain the same consistency with her videos after moving, choosing instead to create content when she genuinely feels like it.

Apoorva on getting cancelled

The influencer also spoke about the repeated cycle of cancellation and returning to social media. She admitted that she tries to filter herself before speaking in her vlogs but remains unsure about what might trigger backlash. According to Apoorva, even a short period of being cancelled can affect brand deals and consequently her income, something she particularly dislikes.

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