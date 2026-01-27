Archana Puran Singh hid her marriage with Parmeet Sethi due to Bollywood's 'nonsense': 'Kareena, Kajol broke that mould'

Archana Puran Singh has been associated with the industry for decades. Hence, she is the perfect person to talk about the good, bad, and ugly about Bollywood. Recently, the actress spoke about hiding her wedding with her husband, actor Parmeet Sethi, because of a nonsensical trend that had taken over Bollywood, back in the day.

Archana Puran Singh on hiding wedding with Parmeet Sethi

Apart from spreading her infectious smile on TV, Archana Puran Singh also entertains her fans with her raw and real family vlogs. The celebrity recently posted a video on her YouTube channel wherein she spoke about her wedding to Parmeet Sethi.

The Raja Hindustani actress recalled hiding their relationship from becoming public for two reasons. Firstly, Parmeet’s parents didn’t approve of their relationship. Secondly, because it was assumed that women received little to no work after marriage.

Talking about it, Singh said, “At that time, forget about marriage, even if you were seriously seeing someone, heroines would stop getting work. It was a sick, nonsense trend at that time.” However, the actress agreed that it was actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol who broke that mould and broke free of that stereotype. “It has changed now. That is why for four years we didn’t tell anyone about our marriage,” explained the Jhankaar Beats fame.

In the same interview, Archana recalled doing C-grade movies to make ends meet. The celebrity went back in time and reminisced about how financial constraints left her with no choice but to take on work that came to her. “The result of that was that I did very bad films. I did C-grade films because my mindset was to put bread and butter on the table,” she divulged.

Talking about her work front, Singh is known for playing several memorable characters like Miss Breganza in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Preeto in Mohabbatein, and Vidyavati in Mela. Her last project included Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Nadaaniyan starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

