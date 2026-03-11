Archana Puran Singh takes break from YouTube despite earning approx Rs 6 lakh per month: ‘This will be a next step’

Not just with her films and her contagious laughter on TV shows, Archana Puran Singh has been entertaining her fans by making vlogs of her daily life on YouTube. On her channel, the actress has posted 265 videos and has 1.18M subscribers. Despite being showered with immense love from the audience, she has decided to take a break from posting more family videos online.

Archana Puran Singh temporarily quits YouTube

Yesterday, Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi, and their entire family posted a last video on their YouTube channel named after the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress. The family came together to cheer their elderly and cook up some delicious-looking street food at home. In the title of the video, they mentioned that they’re taking a break.

Further, in the captions, the family announced that the vlog is special for them as it’s the last one before they take a short break. They further expressed, “We wanted to end it with something that feels the most 'Aapka Parivaar' — good food, family time, and lots of laughter.”

The caption further read that it’s moments like these that remind them why they started this channel. “We’ll be taking a small pause, but Aapka Parivaar will be back soon with new energy, new stories, and more fun vlogs. Thank you for all the love you’ve given us. See you very soon,” it concluded.

In the video, Archana and Parmeet came together with their sons to talk about their break. “This is not really sad news, but I feel we should share it with our subscribers, with the members of our AAAP ka Parivar. We started this about a year ago, and now we want to take a little bit of rest, just for a few weeks,” Archana shared.

To this, Parmeet added that upon their return, they will try “something new”. Ayushmaan added, “We will come back with a new perspective and a new energy.” Aaryamann said, “We will do something new, that will be fun. What we did for the last year, we are happy with it. This will be the next step in AAAP ka Parivar’s evolution.”

According to India Times, Archana Puran Singh could be earning somewhere around INR 4.4 to 6 lakhs per month with the number of subscribers she has on the channel. Their annual income could go up to INR 53 to 72 lakh. However, all of this depends on the views, engagement, and brand collaborations.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar reveals how Salman Khan's choice made him cry on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai set: 'Nervous seeing...'