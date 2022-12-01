Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Swami look gorgeous together in all-ethnic attire; PICS

The wedding season is here! And, to give us some major couple goals with some splash of fashion, celebs are actively posting on social media. Now, on Thursday evening Arjun Bijlani ’s wife Neha Swami shared a set of pictures on Instagram. In all of the clicks, the happy couple can be seen showing off their million-dollar smile. The duo took up dark-shade outfits for the occasion.

Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami took to Instagram and shared lovely pictures where they both can be seen in all-ethnic attire. While sharing the images, she wrote, “I plan on being with you until forever ends.” The love birds look perfect in heavy traditional wear. Arjun Bijlani is an absolute handsome hunk in a black and multi-coloured embroidered sherwani.

For the same, his wife Neha Swami took up a gorgeous navy blue lehenga for the night. She kept her makeup minimal which defined her classic beauty. Both of them are all smiles and happy in all of the above clicks.

Fans react to the post

Reacting to the pictures, fans couldn't keep calm and expressed their love for the couple in the comments section. A user wrote, “Best Couple.” Another user said, “Couple with Elegant attire.” Apart from them, model Sana Makbul wrote, “You guys are the bestest.”

Arjun Bijlani’s professional career

Arjun Bijlani made his TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's show Kartika on Hungama TV. On the other hand, he appeared in the lead role in several popular shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Roohaniyat. In 2016, he also featured in his first Bollywood film Direct Ishq.