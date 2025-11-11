Arti Singh reacts to Sunita Ahuja ‘forgetting’ feud with Krushna, says Govinda and mami 'loved us like parents'

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek are one of the most popular uncle-nephew duos in the Indian entertainment industry. Having been working on parallel projects for many years, they’ve had their differences, but it seems that the elders are ready to make amends and forget the past. The Hero No. 1 star’s wife, Sunita Ahuja’s wife recently shared how she has let go of any bad blood. To this, Krushna’s sister Arti Singh, and niece to the star, has responded with happiness, hoping for things to work out between them.

Arti Singh is glad mama-mami are ‘not upset’ with brother Krushna

In a recent update, Sunita Ahuja shed light on the dispute, reassuring viewers that she had been forgiving towards the little ones. She shared how Krushna grew up with her, along with Vinay, Dumpy, and her brother-in-law’s son. Calling them all her 'children', "I’ve forgotten everything from the past. Now I just want all the children to laugh, play, and be happy. I bless everyone,” she said while on a podcast with Paras Chhabra.

In a response to her mami’s remarks, Arti Singh shared with Hindustan Times, “Yes, I saw that interview. I was so happy! We were always her children, and deep down, I always knew she loved us. Whatever happened in these years, you would have never heard anything from my side. I am happy to hear what she said about Krushna. I really did want to hear it. They haven’t spoken or anything, but I am so relieved that she is not upset with him anymore."

Amid her own marriage troubles, Govinda’s wife also wished for a child for Arti Singh and added that it wasn’t their age to fight anymore. Moreover, she added how the niece is always welcomed in their home, even tying rakhi to her son Yash.

Reacting to this, the Maayka actress said, “Yes, whenever God will decide.. she will become a rockstar nani soon! I have surrendered to God. I have loved mami and Chi Chi mama from my heart and have immense respect for them. They have loved us like our parents.”

The differences seem to have stemmed from the comedian’s comments aimed at his mama, which irked Sunita Ahuja as well, leading to a fallout.

ALSO READ: Exclusive Interview: Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on family fight between Govinda and Krushna Abhishek