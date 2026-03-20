Bharti Siingh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal second son Yashveer’s face 3 months after his birth; PIC

Popular comedian Bharti Siingh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second son in December 2025. Since then, the celebrity couple has dropped multiple cute glimpses of their baby, whom they named Yashveer. Now, in a new vlog, the proud and happy parents officially introduced their child to their social media fans by finally revealing his face. Check it out!

Bharti Siingh reveals son Yashveer’s face

Bharti Siingh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been actively updating their fans with everything that happens in their life. Hence, after the birth of their second son, Yashveer, fondly addressed as Kaju, the couple decided to host a celebration to finally reveal the face of their baby boy.

Born on December 19, 2025, the baby completed three months of his birth on March 19, 2026. Hence, the parents decided to mark the special occasion by hosting a sea-themed party. They also invited their extended family to the intimate get-together, who met the child for the first time. Post a dramatic countdown, the couple showered the baby with rose petals as they introduced him to the world.

Take a look:

Dressed in a cute white and red jumper, Kaju was comfortably lying down on his little bed. He even smiled when the camera zoomed in on him. During the reveal, the couple also added the flashback video of when they revealed their first child, Gola’s face, during a similar event, a couple of years ago.

After getting a glimpse of the baby, the guests started pointing out his uncanny resemblance to his father, Haarsh. Many fans also highlighted the same in the comments section.

A user expressed, “actually Golla looks like Bharati but Kaju is more like Harsh” while another opined, “Kaju has a mix look but more towards Harsh and the grandfather and Golla walks like Harsh but more towards Bharti.” A third stated, “Kaju ka face bohat mature face hai aur Golla ka bohat masoom sa face hai. Dono hi cute hai.”

In an earlier vlog, Bharti revealed that at 6 in the morning, her water broke and she was rushed to the hospital. Sharing how she felt at the moment, Siingh said, “Raat bhar se thoda uneasy tha. Poore kapde, bed geela ho gaya. Dua karna sab sahi ho jaye (I was uneasy since last night. Everything was wet).” A couple of hours later, the baby was born.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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