Bharti Singh reveals she was petrified after her water broke at home before second baby boy’s birth

Comedian and television host Bharti Singh welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 19. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram and also documented the emotional journey on their YouTube channel. Ahead of the delivery, Bharti opened up about a tense and fearful moment when her water broke suddenly at home early in the morning.

Bharti Singh revealed that the incident happened around 6 am, catching her completely off guard. She admitted feeling scared and uneasy as the reality of going into labor set in. The comedian immediately contacted her doctor and was advised to rush to the hospital without delay.

Bharti Singh recalls the moment her water broke at home

In the video shared on their YouTube channel, Bharti spoke about the exact moment her labor began. She said, “Subah ke 6 baj rahe he, achanak se sab geela-geela ho gaya. Maine doctor ko phone kiya aur unhone bola ki apka jo water bag he woh burst ho gaya, hospital aa jao.”

She added that she had been packing through the night and was not prepared for things to move so fast. “Raat ko hi theek kar rahi thi aur aj jana par raha hai… mujhe itna darr,” she said, pausing as she became emotional.

Bharti also shared that she had been feeling uneasy since the night. “Raat bhar se thoda uneasy tha… poore kapde, bed geela ho gaya. Dua karna sab sahi ho jaye,” she told fans, asking for prayers as she headed to the hospital.

Here’s how Bharti Singh prayed for strength before delivery

Before leaving home, Bharti was seen holding a small Ganpati murti and praying quietly. She said she wanted everything to go smoothly during the delivery and drew strength from her faith in that moment. The clip showed a calmer side of the comedian as she prepared for a life-changing experience.

Later, Haarsh Limbachiyaa confirmed the birth of their second baby boy on Instagram. Sharing the news, he wrote, “Limbachiya and sons again its a boy.” The announcement quickly received love from fans and celebrities.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa got married in 2017. They welcomed their first son, Laksh, in 2021. The couple announced Bharti’s second pregnancy in October 2025 with a vacation picture from Switzerland.

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are blessed with a baby boy, Golla takes on the role of big brother