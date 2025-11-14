Bhavya Gandhi talks about Vadodara engagement rumors with Taarak Mehta co-star Munmun Dutta: 'There was nothing in it'

Bhavya Gandhi, famously known as Tappu from the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has addressed recent rumors linking him to his co-star, Munmun Dutta. The actor clarified the engagement speculation and revealed the confusion it caused at home.

Laughing off the rumors, Bhavya said, "The engagement rumours were going around a lot. There were talks that the engagement happened in Vadodara. Then, randomly, someone called my mother saying, 'Your son is getting engaged, and you didn’t even say anything.' She replied, 'Don’t you understand what you’re saying? Are you out of your mind?' My mother got really furious. But those were just random topics."

Bhavya further added, "My mother was furious. There's no truth in that. People just spread the word. There was nothing in it."

Bhavya Gandhi’s journey from Tappu to Gujarati cinema

Bhavya Gandhi joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2008 and quickly became a household name for his role as Tappu. His innocence and acting skills won the hearts of audiences across India. He remained a part of the show for nearly seven years before bidding farewell in 2017. His departure left fans disappointed, as Tappu was considered the lifeblood of Gokuldham Society.

After Bhavya left, the character of Tappu was first played by Raj Anadkat and is now portrayed by Nitesh Bhulani. Since leaving TMKOC, Bhavya has explored Gujarati cinema and earned praise for his performances in regional films. Although he hasn’t made his Bollywood debut yet, fans have eagerly awaited his return to the show.

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Bhavya spoke fondly about his time on TMKOC. Regarding Disha Vakani, who played Daya Ben, he said she was "very funny and made everyone laugh."

Bhavya Gandhi continues to remain a popular figure among TMKOC fans, and his return to the show or work in regional films keeps audiences engaged. While the engagement rumors with Munmun Dutta made rounds, the actor has now cleared the air.

ALSO READ: Arti Singh reacts to Sunita Ahuja ‘forgetting’ feud with Krushna, says Govinda and mami 'loved us like parents'