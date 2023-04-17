Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is an absolute regal queen in a gorgeous ethnic ensemble; Watch

Popular actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is among the fans' favorite celebrities and enjoys a massive fan following. Be it her talent or fashion, the diva is in the news for a while now and continues to do so. Along with her flourishing career, her glamorous photos and videos on social media are also the talk of the town. Priyanka has 3.1 million followers on her Instagram handle, who leave no stone unturned to shower love on her. Lately, the diva is often spotted in the city completing her work commitments or enjoying her time with friends.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's new PICS:

On April 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary attended Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique's Iftaar party in the city. For the event, Priyanka wore a gorgeous ethnic ensemble and made jaws drop with her sartorial picks. The diva, who has maintained an active social media presence, shared a glimpse of her look with her Instagram fans and followers. In this video, Priyanka is seen wearing a stunning black heavily printed lehenga which she paired with a gorgeous black backless top and looked nothing less than a queen. The diva opted for minimal jewellery, styled her hair into a sleek bun, and her gorgeous eye makeup stole the limelight here.

Sharing the video, Bigg Boss 16 fame wrote, "A Regal touch." As usual, her video went viral within a blink of an eye, and fans and friends flooded her comment section and praised her beauty Ankit Gupta also dropped a heart emoticon on Priyanka's video.

Watch the video here-

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's professional life:

Priyanka rose to fame after her stint in the hit show Udaariyaan where she essayed the role of Tejo Sandhu. In this show, the actress starred opposite Ankit Gupta, and their on-screen chemistry received immense love from the viewers. Priyanka gained even more popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. The actress was last seen in the hit music video 'Kuch Itne Haseen' along with Ankit Gupta.

There are several rumours that Priyanka will do Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki and will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial. However, there is no official confirmation of this. Also, Priyanka was offered Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, but several reports claim that the actress has backed out from the offer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stuns as she poses in a stylish orange outfit; See PICS