Bigg Boss 16 POLL: Should eliminated contestant Manya Singh get another chance in the show?

Bigg Boss weekend episode brings lots of action and drama for the contestants. On weekend the host of the show, Salman Khan interacts with the contestants and discusses the happenings of the previous week. The episode also includes lots of interesting activities and dance performances. The recent weekend episode was hosted by ace Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar as Salman Khan was down with dengue. The episode weekend episode saw the elimination of the contestant Manya Singh.

Manya Singh, rose to fame when she participated in the Miss India contest and became the first runner-up. She was highly appreciated by people for reaching such heights of success despite having a humble background. She entered Bigg Boss at the premiere of the show as she received a warm welcome inside the house. But the journey of the actress was short-lived as she became the second contestant to be eliminated from the show after Sreejita De.