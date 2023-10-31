Bigg Boss 17: 'Ek raat mein cheeze palti,' Ankita Lokhande shares her break-up story, recalls struggling days

Yesterday's (30th October 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17 was filled with a bunch of fights, controversies, and revelations. The major highlight of the episode was Ankita Lokhande talking about all that conspired between her and ex-flame and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She also spoke about her struggling days in the showbiz world.

Ankita Lokhande on deciding to eat or go for auditions in her struggling days in Mumbai

In a conversation with Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande spoke at length about her relationship with Pavitra Rishta's co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The conversation started with Ankita revealing that she was quite young when she entered the showbiz industry. She had completed her 17th year and came to Mumbai when she was 18 years old. However, she mentioned being very mature and aware of her age. She wouldn't let anybody use and fool.

She opened up about a financial crisis and wasn't sure whether to eat food or attend the auditions because of budget constraints. She didn't want to depend on her parents for long.

Have a look at Ankita Lokhande's video from Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande was paid 2000 rupees per day for Pavitra Rishta

Ankita Lokhande went ahead to talk about when she bagged Pavitra Rishta and used to get 2000 rs per day. She said, "I was excited to get 50,000 credited to my bank account. I didn't see that much money ever. My parents were my strengths in many phases of my life. Even after my break-up, people used to question who would marry Ankita. But my parents stood strong with me."

Ankita on break-up with Pavitra Rishta actor Sushant Singh Rajput

After Munawar asked, Ankita revealed that she broke up with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 and had a seven-year-long relationship with him. Talking about the times she came ahead to support Sushant and his family after his demise, Ankita said, "I wanted people to know what he was. He wasn't what he was projected to be. I had nothing to do in the matter, but I stood up for the person whom at some point I called 'mine'. After that, people judged me."

Ankita reveals the reason of her break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput

When Munawar asked about the major reason for the break-up, Ankita said, "There was no major reason for the break-up. There wasn't any clash or fight. It so happens that if you're climbing the ladder of success, people tend to say things to manipulate you. I never stopped him. It was his life and he made a decision.

She added, "My only concern was if he would have given me an idea about it, I would've been prepared and would have handled myself better. I wasn't ready for it, wasn't prepared for it. Things changed within a night. Ek raat me cheeze palti meri life mein."

She further added, "I started to see in his eyes that he doesn't love me and doesn't want me in his life. When I saw that, I was clear that this was the end of our story. That was the last moment that I saw him. I never crossed paths with him again."

