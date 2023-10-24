Bigg Boss 17, October 23, 2023: Anurag Dobhal gets schooled by Bigg Boss; takes stand for TV fraternity

Bigg Boss 17, October 23, 2023: As one week has passed, all the Bigg Boss 17 contestants have come to know about each other's behavioral patterns. Who is strong, who is meek, all is out in the open now. The show is getting more intense by the day and fans are super curious about this week. This week tasks will begin and house duties will have to be performed else a penalty will be imposed. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Anurag Dobhal was given a good lesson by none other than Bigg Boss himself.

Bigg Boss asks Anurag not to sulk and start playing

Anurag Dobhal aka Babu Bhaiya was constantly seen talking about the popular faces whom Bigg Boss is favoring. They are continuously taking center stage, arguing and getting viewers' attention. Bigg Boss calls Anurag in the common area to have a pep talk with him. He says to Anurag that he on the first day only announced that he will be biased to contestants on his show. This means that if they are getting viewers' attention and are popular among fans, then Bigg Boss will favor them.

He tells Babu Bhaiyaa that he heard what he was saying and instead of saying, he must show his worth among the inmates. Bigg Boss says that without even knowing who could do house duties, he gave them house duties and entire chaos ensued because of him. He wasted an entire week on this and has now been sitting and complaining about why Bigg Boss has been favoring them. He cited another example and said that influencers like Anurag Tehelka and Arun are always talking and entertaining people why are they so quiet on the show? Bigg Boss advises Anurag that he must show himself and start playing the game.

Munawar Faruqui consoles Anurag Dobhal

Later Anurag gets a bit emotional and starts to miss his mother. everyone consoles him saying that he must not be affected by what Bigg Boss said and play the game. Munawar Faruqui hugged him to tell him if he ever felt ghar ki yaad he could come to him. Munawar gets emotional too as he starts to miss his son.

