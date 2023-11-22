Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Bigg Boss gives an ULTIMATUM to housemates; contestants will face repercussions

Bigg Boss 17 contestants are all set to get yet another shocker from Bigg Boss. Looks like Bigg Boss is on a roll and does not want the contestants of the show to sit back and relax with its continuous twists. Recently, the show witnessed a shocking mid-week eviction of contestant Navid Sole and now Bigg Boss had another googly for the contestants as he gave them an ultimatum.

Bigg Boss gives an ultimatum to the contestants

Bigg Boss asks all the contestants to gather in the Chawk of the mohalla (previously called the living room) and announces the before and after conditions of the house. He shows them the visuals of the house they entered and the messy and dirty house that they've made it. Furthermore, he gives them an ultimatum to clean the house within one hour, and after that, they face consequences.

Have a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 17

Right after the announcement, the members of the house rush to clean the house quickly. From kitchen to bedroom and dishes, the contestants hurry up to clear the mess. However, after almost an hour, Bigg Boss sent a few men dressed in black with their faces covered and they started to confiscate the items lying unattended in a messy manner. Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and others panicked as they didn't expect that to happen.

Sunny Aryaa's stuff gets confiscated by the volunteers sent by Bigg Boss. Later, contestants apologize to Bigg Boss while they also repent their acts.

The previous episode of Bigg Boss 17

The previous episode of Bigg Boss 17 (Nov 21, 2023) had Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain's major fight. The duo stopped talking to each other after the spat on Weekend Ka Vaar. Vicky expressed disappointment as Abhishek didn't even come to him once to sort things out while Abhishek cried as he was hurt.

At the end of the episode, the nominated contestants this week are Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Sunny Aryaa, and Ankita Lokhande.

