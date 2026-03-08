Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal crashes his car at 140 kmph with over 80,000 livestreaming: 'Let’s go for a final drive'

Trigger Warning: This article contains details about an individual's accident.

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK Rider, has been admitted to the ICU after an accident during a livestream in which he crashed his car into a roadside barrier. The social media influencer rose to wide popularity after appearing as Bigg Boss 17 contestant. During the broadcast on Instagram, Dobhal referred to the drive as his “final drive,” saying goodbye to thousands of followers watching the livestream. The incident quickly went viral online and sparked concern.



Anurag Dobhal's car crash accident



According to NDTV, Dobhal was driving a Toyota Fortuner on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Mussoorie, Ghaziabad during his livestream. He appeared visibly emotional during the broadcast and addressed his mother while speaking to viewers. Choking back tears, he reportedly said, “And I hope when I return in my next birth, please give me love, mummy. I desperately need love.” He further expressed that he needed courage and encouragement, adding that he felt he had no one to call or reach out to in that moment.

As the livestream continued, more than 80,000 people were reportedly watching it. At one point, Dobhal told viewers, “Let’s go for a final drive,” before turning the camera toward the road ahead. It was also reported that the speedometer reached around 140-150 kmph. Before the crash, he shouted, “And it’s a goodbye,” after which the SUV reportedly collided with a roadside barrier.



Dobhal’s manager's statements



Following the incident, Dobhal’s manager issued statements on social media to update fans and request privacy. His statement reads, “On behalf of Team UK Rider, I as Anurag Dobhal's manager confirm that he is currently under medical observation in hospital. We request everyone to please treat this as the official statement and avoid continuous calls regarding the situation. If there are any further updates, we will share them at the appropriate time.” It also asks people to rely only on his account for information.

Another statement was released after a few hours, which read, “He has been moved to another hospital, currently in ICU and please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors and everyone else. Thanks to people who have been supporting us, specially thanks to the fans who helped me figure out his location and got help for him, aap log bhagwan ho sach mein (you people are truly god.)”

DISCLAIMER: If you know someone who is having anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.

