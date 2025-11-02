Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek, Ashnoor and Mridul’s mistakes led to mass nominations – Who will get evicted this week?

In the latest Bigg Boss 19 promo for the November 2 episode, Salman Khan created a tense atmosphere as he asked, “Kitne nominated hain?” (How many are nominated?) Almost all the contestants raised their hands except Ashnoor, Abhishek, and Mridul. Salman reacted with his signature shock, saying, “Baapre baap.” (Oh my God.) He then explained, “Ashnoor Abhishek ki galti ki wajase, aur Mridul ki decision ke wajah se sabhi log nominated hain.” (Because of Ashnoor and Abhishek’s mistake, and Mridul’s decision, everyone has been nominated.)

Captain Mridul Tiwari faced the responsibility to decide if Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj deserved to be nominated after repeated rule violations. However, Mridul chose not to nominate them. As a consequence, Bigg Boss nominated all housemates, escalating tensions in the house.

Salman addressed the trio indirectly, reminding them of their responsibilities: “Aapki sarkar hain aur phir ye jo aap ghar ke decisions lete ho, soch samaj ke lijiye.” (You are in power here, so think carefully before making decisions in the house.) He added a warning: “Aaj aap mein se koi ek ghar jayega.” (Today, one of you will have to leave the house.)

In another promo, Salman Khan gave a reality check to Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More regarding their friendship with Abhishek. He said, “Aapko aapke dost Pranit ne aur Gaurav ne bohot samjhaya ki 'tumse galti hui hain ab kuch mat bolo, ek ghante ke liye yaa ek din ke liye chup raho. Tumhari wajase ye log nominated hain aur unka tum par chadna fair hain.’” (Your friends Pranit and Gaurav explained to you that you made a mistake and told you not to say anything for an hour or a day. Because of you, these people are nominated, and their anger towards you is fair.)

Salman further addressed Abhishek, stating, “Phir aapne kaha ki 'tere hisaab se thori chaluga mein. Tu mujhe jo marzi bolega, mujhe thori na batayega ki kaise react karu mein.’” (Then you said, ‘I won’t act according to you. You can say whatever you want, but you can’t tell me how to react.’)

He also pointed out Abhishek’s comment on Pranit: “Ye mujhe rok raha hain, kya naam hain iska… woh apne dost ka naam nahi yaad hain?” (He’s stopping me… what’s his name again? He doesn’t even remember his friend’s name?)

He concluded the conversation with Gaurav and Pranit: “Gaurav and Pranit aap dono hi the jo datt ke ade rahe. But I hope ki aap realise kar rahe ho ki aap kiske liye aisa decision le rahe the.” (Gaurav and Pranit, you both stood firm, but I hope you realize for whom you were taking such a stand.)

With Abhishek, Ashnoor, and Mridul’s decisions impacting nominations, the suspense about who will leave the house is higher than ever. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the housemates respond under pressure and who will ultimately face eviction.

