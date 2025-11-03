Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife Akanksha Jindal breaks silence on their past, says ‘repeating history with 21-year-old’

Bigg Boss 19 drama has now spilled outside the house as Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, has publicly accused the actor of dishonesty and manipulation. Abhishek, who is currently a contestant in the reality show, has become the center of controversy after Akanksha broke her silence on social media.

Following a Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan, where the host hinted that Abhishek’s ex-wife might speak about him outside the house, Akanksha posted a video clip on her Instagram story exposing him. She wrote, “He only pretends to be nice and says exactly what people want to hear. He’s been hiding facts his entire life – that’s the real reason we got divorced. He’s hurt me and other women too.”

Akanksha also accused Abhishek of lying on national television. She added, “He doesn’t even hesitate before lying in front of Salman sir. Lying about real age, and marital status shows what a big liar he is! Gaslighting the audience on national TV. Abhishek’s pattern never changed for 15 years, he’s been playing the same game. Even inside the house, he’s repeating history with a 21-year-old (Ashnoor Kaur). Clearly, shame isn’t in his vocabulary.”

She clarified that her intentions were not for revenge but to reveal the truth. “I’m not here for drama or revenge – I just want the truth to come out, the same way all of you freely talk about any contestant,” she said.

Here’s what triggered Akanksha’s statement

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan confronted Abhishek about comments made by contestants Tanya and Farrhana regarding his ex-wife. Salman said, “Tanya and Farrhana joked about your ex and you didn’t deal with it, rather, you went to teacher Ashnoor and shared it with her.” Abhishek responded, “She’s a social parasite, has no values and integrity. I was a kid and fallen in love for the first time.”

Akanksha also addressed rumors about their separation timeline. While some netizens claimed the couple separated in 2020, she clarified that their actual separation was on August 18, 2023. She criticized trolls who accused her of bringing up old issues, insisting that the matter was recent.

Abhishek Bajaj’s close bond with Ashnoor Kaur inside the Bigg Boss house has further fueled speculation. Akanksha’s revelations have sparked a heated debate among viewers, with many questioning Abhishek’s behaviour both inside and outside the show. As of now, Abhishek has not responded to the allegations, leaving fans and social media users waiting for his side of the story.

