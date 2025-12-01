Bigg Boss 19 December 1 Episode Written Update: Tanya Mittal vs Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt calls Malti Chahar ‘sadak chaap’ in a fiery episode

Bigg Boss 19’s 100th episode on December 1 brought several confrontations, emotional reactions and an intense press conference with the top six contestants. The episode focused on house chores disagreements, old conflicts resurfacing, and sharp questions from journalists.

Tanya Mittal and Gaurav Khanna’s heated disagreement

The episode opened with Gaurav Khanna discussing household chores with Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt. Tanya refused to wash utensils with Amaal Mallik and also declined to cook or clean washrooms. Gaurav raised his voice, which upset Tanya. Malti Chahar supported Tanya and said that Gaurav’s tone was “bad and loud.” Tanya then decided to stop doing chores and called Gaurav “ghamandi.”

Farrhana confronted Malti for “adding fuel” to the argument. Their discussion quickly turned into a fight, with Farrhana calling Malti “sadak chaap” and “do takke ki aurat.” Later, Malti and Pranit More argued about Pranit cracking jokes about her on the Pranit More show. Malti also moved her bed closer to Amaal’s, which Farrhana later informed Tanya about.

The next morning, the contestants woke up to Rang De Basanti. Soon after, Farrhana and Malti argued again in the bedroom area. Farrhana claimed that Malti “always takes support from others.” Tanya later fought with Farrhana over her belongings, after which Farrhana told Tanya that Gaurav “smartly took Pranit away from Malti.”

Press conference: Tough questions for the top 6

Bigg Boss asked everyone to gather in the garden for the press conference. A journalist questioned Tanya Mittal about calling herself a “spiritual leader.” Tanya clarified, saying, “I never called myself a spiritual leader. I consider myself a spiritual influencer.” She also scolded media for laughing when she greeted them with “Jai Shri Ram,” but a journalist clarified that they laughed because she was predictable, not because of the greeting.

Amaal Mallik denied being obsessed with Tanya. A journalist also said Tanya had “no self-respect.” Pranit More was called the “Katappa” of the season, but he replied that he did not see himself that way and defended eliminating Abhishek over Ashnoor.

When asked about her bond with Pranit, Malti said, “I feel Pranit is empathetic. Yes, I like some things about Pranit. I don’t like that he doesn’t take a stand for his friends.”

Gaurav Khanna reminded everyone that he was not acting like his TV character Anuj Kapadia. He said, “If I become the winner, I will be the first one who has never abused in the house. I am the owner of this jungle and I will win the show.” Toward the end, Tanya asked Bigg Boss, “Why are all the days tough for me?”

