Bigg Boss 19 December 2 Episode Written Update: Tanya, Gaurav, Farrhana and Malti face tough media questions ahead of mid-week eviction

Bigg Boss 19 entered its final week with only six contestants remaining, and the pressure inside the house intensified during the latest episode. Voting trends suggest that Malti might face a mid-week eviction, adding more uncertainty to the environment. The contestants were called for another round of tough media questioning, giving them a clearer idea of where they stand in the game.

The episode began with Gaurav Khanna asking Tanya Mittal about her past media interactions. He said, “You said you have faced the media before? These people are very soft.” Tanya responded, “The people I met were very sweet, even sweeter than these people.” This set the tone for a tense segment as each contestant was questioned sharply.

Farrhana Bhatt was asked, “You say a woman of no means has no worth… how much money does someone need to come to your level?” She replied, “If someone approaches me, I go down to their level.” Tanya was again asked about comments regarding her brother. Malti shared, “I don’t go after him, she follows me. I wanted the chemistry to change in the show.”

Both Tanya and Farrhana were asked why they often target Gaurav. Farrhana said, “Gaurav has not done anything special in this show.” Tanya added, “We liked Ashnoor less, that is why we took GK’s side.” Responding to criticism, Gaurav said, “I have worked with all kinds of characters… so I will just say a cat will scratch the pole.”

He was also asked what the show would highlight about him. Gaurav said, “I am a hardworking boy who came from Kanpur and reached here.” When questioned about speaking of his child, he said, “I love my wife and I love children very much but it was my wife’s decision not to have a child… very few people leave their happiness for their wife,” and he broke into tears.

Here’s what unfolded next inside the house

Pranit More was told he “bites even his own people like Naagin.” When asked whom he would remove from the show, he said, “I would remove Amaal; Gaurav Bhai is my friend.”

Inside the house, Malti Chahar confronted Amaal Mallik, saying, “You first texted me, ‘Hey gorgeous.’” Tensions rose as Tanya expressed frustration, saying, “I’m tired of hearing things about myself,” and she cried.

Gaurav and Farrhana argued over cooking duties. Gaurav asked, “Where should I get the ladyfinger?” Farhana replied, “I didn’t ask you to cook it.” Their fight escalated when Gaurav said, “She has a mouth like a dustbin.”

Meanwhile, Tanya wandered around singing and dancing, and later placed two toy dogs in front of the camera, calling them her bodyguards. Malti threw away food, saying, “I couldn’t eat, it wasn’t fresh.” Pranit replied, “You could have given it to me.”

Tanya later commented, “If I get to work with GK, I won’t do it. He is fake.” Farrhana added about Gaurav, “Whoever has a three-month script knows not to make mistakes.” Tanya joked, “His script is for 15 weeks. Who is the writer?”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Gaurav Khanna says 'Dustbin ke tarah muh hai iska' to Farrhana as they fight over cooking duties